HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $3.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.66% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Thursday, August 31st.
Sierra Metals (SMTS) traded down 1.16% on Tuesday, reaching $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 55,208 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $414.83 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $3.10.
Sierra Metals (NASDAQ:SMTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.57 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sierra Metals will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
