Sierra Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $3.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Get Sierra Metals Inc. alerts:

Sierra Metals (SMTS) traded down 1.16% on Tuesday, reaching $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 55,208 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $414.83 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

Sierra Metals (NASDAQ:SMTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.57 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sierra Metals will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/hc-wainwright-reiterates-buy-rating-for-sierra-metals-inc-smts.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.