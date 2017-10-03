Hastings Group Hldg PLC (HSTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 355 ($4.71) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC from GBX 330 ($4.38) to GBX 350 ($4.64) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their target price on Hastings Group Hldg PLC from GBX 290 ($3.85) to GBX 315 ($4.18) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Hastings Group Hldg PLC in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.64) price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 293.20 ($3.89).

Shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) opened at 303.90 on Tuesday. Hastings Group Hldg PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 203.42 and a 12-month high of GBX 336.70. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.00 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 309.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 304.16.

About Hastings Group Hldg PLC

Hastings Group Holdings plc, formerly Hastings Group Holdings Limited, is a holding company. The Company provides general insurance. Its segments include Underwriting, Retail and Corporate. The Underwriting segment includes underwriting business based in Gibraltar. The Underwriting segment includes its subsidiaries, Advantage Insurance Company Limited (AICL), which is engaged in underwriting general insurance, primarily private car insurance in the United Kingdom, and Conquest House Limited, which owns property utilized by the Company.

