Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Shares Sold by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. Hasbro accounts for about 2.4% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hasbro by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro Inc. alerts:

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) traded down 0.241% on Tuesday, reaching $97.415. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,823 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.099 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.83 and a 200 day moving average of $102.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.14 and a 12-month high of $116.20.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hasbro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $972.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post $5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 49.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAS. Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Argus began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.84.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Shares Sold by Financial Enhancement Group LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/hasbro-inc-has-shares-sold-by-financial-enhancement-group-llc.html.

In other Hasbro news, President John Frascotti sold 25,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $2,432,634.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 105,615 shares in the company, valued at $10,013,358.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total transaction of $146,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,426.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,423,264 shares of company stock valued at $145,144,664 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc (Hasbro) is a play and entertainment company. The Company’s operating segments include the U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. From toys and games to content development, including television programming, motion pictures, digital gaming and a consumer products licensing program, Hasbro fulfills the fundamental need for play and connection for children and families around the world.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.