Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension investment Board

Public Sector Pension investment Board decreased its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension investment Board’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 133,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 47,757 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,051,000 after acquiring an additional 38,747 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,439,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Harley-Davidson news, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 15,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $708,313.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,892.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Aegis started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) opened at 48.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.53 and a 12 month high of $63.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post $3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is the parent company for the groups of companies doing business as Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) and Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS). The Company operates in two segments: the Motorcycles & Related Products (Motorcycles) and the Financial Services. The Motorcycles segment consists of HDMC, which designs, manufactures and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise and related services.

