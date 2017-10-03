Harbor Spring Capital LLC Trims Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO)

Harbor Spring Capital LLC lessened its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ:INFO) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 851,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 379,000 shares during the period. IHS Markit accounts for approximately 4.5% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Harbor Spring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of IHS Markit worth $37,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in IHS Markit by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 317,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $2,076,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $430,000. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $1,839,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $3,153,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) traded down 0.27% on Tuesday, reaching $43.96. 744,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $48.53.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.99 million. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 30,004 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $1,333,077.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 328,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,611,871.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 112,162 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $5,301,897.74. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 461,344 shares in the company, valued at $21,807,730.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,031,463 shares of company stock worth $48,308,385 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on IHS Markit from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd., formerly Markit Ltd., is a provider of critical information and analytics for the major industries, financial markets and governments. The Company operates through four segments: Resources, Transportation, Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) and Financial Services. The Resources segment includes its energy and chemicals product offerings.

