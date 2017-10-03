Harbor Spring Capital LLC Lowers Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)

Harbor Spring Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,068,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,500 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies Holdings accounts for about 9.6% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Harbor Spring Capital LLC owned about 1.01% of SS&C Technologies Holdings worth $79,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,911,000. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 502,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after purchasing an additional 99,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered SS&C Technologies Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies Holdings in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) traded up 0.50% on Tuesday, reaching $40.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,436 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.77. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.12.

SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $414.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.33 million. SS&C Technologies Holdings had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post $1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SS&C Technologies Holdings’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow acquired 14,275 shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.62 per share, for a total transaction of $522,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $1,134,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of software products and software-enabled services that allow financial services providers to automate complex business processes and manage their information processing requirements. The Company’s portfolio of software products and software-enabled services allows its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling, middle-office functions, such as portfolio management and reporting, and back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing.

