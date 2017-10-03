Harbor Advisors LLC Maintains Position in China Mobile (Hong Kong) Ltd. (CHL)

Harbor Advisors LLC held its position in shares of China Mobile (Hong Kong) Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in China Mobile (Hong Kong) were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in China Mobile (Hong Kong) by 19.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its position in China Mobile (Hong Kong) by 43.0% in the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 3,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in China Mobile (Hong Kong) in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in China Mobile (Hong Kong) in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of China Mobile (Hong Kong) by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut China Mobile (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Mobile (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered China Mobile (Hong Kong) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) traded up 0.7008% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.7532. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,931 shares. The company has a market cap of $207.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2444 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average is $53.99. China Mobile has a 12 month low of $50.34 and a 12 month high of $63.26.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.0457 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This is an increase from China Mobile (Hong Kong)’s previous special dividend of $0.77.

China Mobile (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Mobile Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in telecommunication and related businesses. Its main businesses include Mobile businesses, Wireline Broadband businesses and Internet of Things (IoT) businesses. Mobile businesses include two categories of services. Voice services include local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, roaming services and voice value-added services.

