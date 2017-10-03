Harbor Advisors LLC Has $2,071,000 Holdings in CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR)

Harbor Advisors LLC held its position in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the close of the second quarter. CoreSite Realty Corporation accounts for 0.8% of Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of CoreSite Realty Corporation worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty Corporation by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $722,000. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 10,000 shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $1,107,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,416,625.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 3,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $447,011.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,973,219.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,805 shares of company stock worth $2,440,331 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) traded down 1.11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.56. 155,670 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 63.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.84. CoreSite Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $120.85.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. CoreSite Realty Corporation had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $117.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corporation will post $1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. CoreSite Realty Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub downgraded CoreSite Realty Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.64.

CoreSite Realty Corporation Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (CoreSite) is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company, through its controlling interest in CoreSite, L.P., is engaged in the business of ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of data centers across a range of markets in the United States, including the Northern Virginia, New York and San Francisco Bay areas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami and Denver.

