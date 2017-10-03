Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $268,000 Holdings in Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management held its stake in Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney Company (The) were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 88.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,345,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $379,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,215 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 8,245.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 670,726 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $76,054,000 after buying an additional 662,689 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $135,008,000 after buying an additional 626,245 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in Walt Disney Company (The) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 1,355,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $153,649,000 after acquiring an additional 573,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Walt Disney Company (The) by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $85,043,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walt Disney Company (DIS) opened at 99.86 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.32 and a 52 week high of $116.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.05 and a 200-day moving average of $106.64.

Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Walt Disney Company (The) had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Company will post $5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walt Disney Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney Company (The) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.52.

In other news, Director Maria Elena Lagomasino bought 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.34 per share, with a total value of $99,883.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,880.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company (The) Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

