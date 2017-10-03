Hancock Holding Co. Has $200,000 Holdings in PACCAR Inc. (PCAR)

Hancock Holding Co. continued to hold its stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Hancock Holding Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 29.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 102.8% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS AG upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

In related news, insider T. Kyle Quinn sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total transaction of $189,141.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) opened at 72.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.40. PACCAR Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.38 and a 12-month high of $73.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.17.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post $4.00 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc (PACCAR) is a technology company. The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment includes the design, manufacture and distribution of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks. The Company’s trucks are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates.

