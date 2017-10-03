Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,425 Shares of United Technologies Corporation (UTX)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies Corporation were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies Corporation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,535,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,757,000 after purchasing an additional 106,552 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in United Technologies Corporation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,385,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $604,251,000 after buying an additional 158,696 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in United Technologies Corporation by 3.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,682,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,192,000 after buying an additional 128,123 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies Corporation by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,544,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $397,774,000 after buying an additional 125,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies Corporation by 15.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,430,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,887,000 after buying an additional 468,515 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded United Technologies Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. HSBC Holdings plc began coverage on United Technologies Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.48.

Shares of United Technologies Corporation (UTX) traded up 0.0991% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.6965. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,271 shares. United Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $97.62 and a one year high of $124.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.81. The company has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.9279 and a beta of 1.05.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. United Technologies Corporation had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts predict that United Technologies Corporation will post $6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Corporation Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

