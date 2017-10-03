Halliburton Company (HAL) Shares Bought by Fred Alger Management Inc.

Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,235,441 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,701 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Halliburton worth $95,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,770,447 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,552,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,790,373 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,382,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,245 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,713,255 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,037,833,000 after purchasing an additional 320,362 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,413,182 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,004,532,000 after purchasing an additional 227,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,623,103 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $667,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.61.

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 43,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,705,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company (NYSE HAL) traded down 1.215% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.977. The stock had a trading volume of 3,972,379 shares. The stock’s market cap is $39.20 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.36. Halliburton Company has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $58.78.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post $1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is -423.50%.

Halliburton Company provides services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir, from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the field.

