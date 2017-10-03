Halcon Resources Corporation (HK) & SandRidge Energy (SD) Head-To-Head Review

Halcon Resources Corporation (NYSE: HK) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Halcon Resources Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 53.9% of Halcon Resources Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Halcon Resources Corporation and SandRidge Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halcon Resources Corporation $488.44 million 2.04 $223.78 million ($3.77) -1.84 SandRidge Energy $374.96 million 1.85 $226.66 million N/A N/A

SandRidge Energy has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Halcon Resources Corporation.

Profitability

This table compares Halcon Resources Corporation and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halcon Resources Corporation -65.92% 16.78% 4.27% SandRidge Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Halcon Resources Corporation and SandRidge Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halcon Resources Corporation 0 3 6 0 2.67 SandRidge Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50

Halcon Resources Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $9.43, indicating a potential upside of 36.05%. SandRidge Energy has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.24%. Given Halcon Resources Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Halcon Resources Corporation is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Summary

Halcon Resources Corporation beats SandRidge Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Halcon Resources Corporation Company Profile

Halcon Resources Corporation is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore liquids-rich oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The Company’s estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves are approximately 146.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), consisting of over 120.7 million barrels of oil (MMBbls), approximately 13.0 MMBbls of natural gas liquids and over 78.4 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas. The Company’s oil and natural gas assets consist of undeveloped acreage positions in unconventional liquids-rich basins/fields. The Company has reserves in its core resource plays of approximately 143.6 MMBoe, of which over 92% are oil and natural gas liquids, and approximately 55% are proved developed. The Company has working interests in approximately 123,000 net acres prospective in the Bakken/Three Forks formations in North Dakota.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. It operates through two segments: exploration and production, which is engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties and includes its proportionate share of the activities of the SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and SandRidge Permian Trust (the Royalty Trusts), and midstream services, which coordinates the delivery of electricity to its exploration and production operations in the Mid-Continent. It focuses on exploration and production activities in the Mid-Continent and Rockies regions of the United States. It owns and operates additional interests in west Texas. It also operates businesses and infrastructure systems, including a saltwater gathering and disposal system, and an electrical transmission system.

