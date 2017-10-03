GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,964,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,076 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 7.76% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC worth $196,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC in a research note on Monday. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.83.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) traded up 3.71% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,584 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.59 billion. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $137.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.39.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 1,384.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC will post ($5.94) EPS for the current year.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics from its cannabinoid product platform in a range of disease areas. The Company’s lead cannabinoid product candidate is Epidiolex, which is a liquid formulation of pure plant-derived cannabidiol (CBD).

