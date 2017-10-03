Guidewire Software (GWRE) vs. ServiceNow (NOW) Head-To-Head Comparison

Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Guidewire Software Inc. alerts:

This table compares Guidewire Software and ServiceNow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guidewire Software 4.13% 3.59% 3.04% ServiceNow -10.17% -29.05% -5.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Guidewire Software and ServiceNow’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guidewire Software $514.28 million 11.31 $47.34 million $0.28 276.89 ServiceNow $1.63 billion 12.17 -$32.17 million ($0.99) -117.98

Guidewire Software has higher revenue, but lower earnings than ServiceNow. ServiceNow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guidewire Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Guidewire Software has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServiceNow has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Guidewire Software and ServiceNow, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guidewire Software 0 3 6 1 2.80 ServiceNow 0 6 23 2 2.87

Guidewire Software currently has a consensus price target of $79.57, indicating a potential upside of 2.63%. ServiceNow has a consensus price target of $118.92, indicating a potential upside of 1.81%. Given Guidewire Software’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Guidewire Software is more favorable than ServiceNow.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc. is a provider of software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers. The Company’s software serves as a technology platform for P&C insurance carriers. The Company’s InsurancePlatform consists of three elements: core transaction processing, data management and analytics, and digital engagement. The Company sells its products to a range of global P&C insurance carriers ranging from global insurers to national carriers to regional carriers. The Company’s core transaction processing includes Guidewire InsuranceSuite, Guidewire PolicyCenter, Guidewire ClaimCenter, Guidewire BillingCenter and InsuranceSuite Add-on Modules. The Company’s data management and analytics includes Guidewire DataHub, Guidewire InfoCenter, Guidewire Live and Guidewire Predictive Analytics. The Company’s digital engagement includes Guidewire Digital Portals.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc. is provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage and automate services for global enterprises. The Company offers a set of cloud-based services that automate workflow within and between departments in an enterprise. It provides workflow solutions, and focuses on service management for customer support, human resources, security operations and other enterprise departments. The platform also enables customers to create, by themselves or with its partners, their own service-oriented business applications throughout the enterprise. The Company delivers its software through the Internet as a service. It markets its services to enterprises in a range of industries, including financial services, consumer products, information technology services, healthcare, government, education and technology. It operates data centers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.