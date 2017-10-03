Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian (FXC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian (NYSE:FXC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0073 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00049.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian (NYSE FXC) opened at 78.85 on Tuesday. Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $81.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.49 and its 200-day moving average is $75.94.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

