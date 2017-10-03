Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1813 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 49.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM) traded down 0.43% on Tuesday, hitting $23.00. 34,079 shares of the stock were exchanged. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (GGM)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/guggenheim-credit-allocation-fund-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-18-ggm.html.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It invests approximately 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in fixed income securities, debt securities, loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.