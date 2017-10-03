Guess? (GES) vs. L Brands (LB) Critical Review

Guess? (NYSE: GES) and L Brands (NYSE:LB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.5% of Guess? shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of L Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Guess? shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of L Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Guess? and L Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guess? 1 5 3 0 2.22 L Brands 4 15 11 0 2.23

Guess? currently has a consensus price target of $13.74, indicating a potential downside of 20.86%. L Brands has a consensus price target of $46.82, indicating a potential upside of 11.14%. Given L Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe L Brands is more favorable than Guess?.

Risk and Volatility

Guess? has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L Brands has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guess? and L Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guess? $2.25 billion 0.64 $137.42 million $0.11 157.82 L Brands $12.26 billion 0.98 $2.34 billion $3.41 12.35

L Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Guess?. L Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guess?, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Guess? and L Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guess? 0.43% 4.14% 2.62% L Brands 8.04% -103.18% 12.00%

Dividends

Guess? pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. L Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Guess? pays out 818.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. L Brands pays out 70.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guess? has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and L Brands has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. L Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

L Brands beats Guess? on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale and Licensing. The Americas Retail segment includes the Company’s retail and e-commerce operations in North and Central America and its retail operations in South America. The Europe segment includes the Company’s retail, e-commerce and wholesale operations in Europe and the Middle East. The Asia segment includes the Company’s retail, e-commerce and wholesale operations in Asia. The Asia segment includes the Company’s retail, e-commerce and wholesale operations in Asia. The Licensing segment includes the around the world licensing operations of the Company. Its apparel is marketed under various names, including GUESS, GUESS?, GUESS U.S.A., GUESS Jeans, MARCIANO, Question Mark and Triangle Design, GUESS Kids, Baby GUESS, YES, G by GUESS and GUESS by MARCIANO.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc. operates specialty retail business. The Company is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance categories. Its segments include Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, which are mall-based; through Websites, and through international franchise, license and wholesale partners. It operates in the retail brands, which include Victoria’s Secret, PINK, Bath & Body Works and La Senza. La Senza is a specialty retailer of women’s intimate apparel. It sells its La Senza products at over 120 La Senza stores in Canada. Henri Bendel sells handbags, jewelry and other accessory products through New York and 28 other stores. Mast Global is a merchandise sourcing and production function serving the Company and its international partners.

