GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $912,000 Position in InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,514,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,916 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in InterDigital by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 658,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,834,000 after purchasing an additional 99,018 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,556,000. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on IDCC shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BidaskClub cut InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sidoti raised InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.75.

In other InterDigital news, EVP James J. Nolan sold 2,294 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $163,562.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,194.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Mcquilkin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,948,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ IDCC) opened at 74.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.34 and a 200 day moving average of $79.02. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $102.30.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. InterDigital had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The company had revenue of $135.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post $3.61 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the Wireless communications provider to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 13.00%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies for wireless communications. The Company is focused on three technology areas: cellular wireless technology, Internet of things (IoT) technology, and, through its Hillcrest Laboratories, Inc (Hillcrest Labs) subsidiary, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

