GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 5,718 Shares of Green Plains Partners LP (GPP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.15% of Green Plains Partners worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 335,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America Corporation cut Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price objective on Green Plains Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) opened at 20.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $641.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.00. Green Plains Partners LP has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.62 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 90.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Partners LP will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. The Company owns, operates, develops and acquires ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The Company’s parent company is Green Plains Inc (Green Plains).

