Grupo Simec SAB de CV (SIM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEMKT:SIM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIM. BidaskClub lowered Grupo Simec SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Grupo Simec SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Grupo Simec SAB de CV (SIM) traded up 0.46% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256 shares. Grupo Simec SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01.

About Grupo Simec SAB de CV

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. is a manufacturer, processor and distributor of special bar quality (SBQ) steel and structural steel products. The Company operates through two segments Mexican and USA. The Mexican segment includes the plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala and San Luis Potosi. The USA segment includes approximately seven Republic Steel, Inc (Republic) plants of which over six are located in the United States (distributed in the states of Ohio, Indiana and New York) and approximately one in Canada (Ontario).

