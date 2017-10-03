Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. (BSMX) & First Community Corporation (FCCO) Head-To-Head Review

First Community Corporation (NASDAQ: FCCO) and Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. (NYSE:BSMX) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

First Community Corporation has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Community Corporation and Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community Corporation 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. 0 3 2 0 2.40

First Community Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. has a consensus target price of $9.05, indicating a potential downside of 10.22%. Given First Community Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Community Corporation is more favorable than Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.1% of First Community Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of First Community Corporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Community Corporation and Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Corporation 17.39% 8.24% 0.75% Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. 15.97% 15.11% 1.37%

Dividends

First Community Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. First Community Corporation pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Community Corporation and Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Corporation $36.89 million 3.81 $6.76 million $1.01 20.79 Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. $2.91 billion 4.70 $894.61 million $0.66 15.27

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. has higher revenue and earnings than First Community Corporation. Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About First Community Corporation

First Community Corporation is a bank holding company for First Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers commercial and retail banking services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland, Lexington, Kershaw and Newberry Counties of South Carolina and the surrounding areas. The Bank offers a range of traditional banking products and services for professionals and small-to medium-sized businesses, including consumer and commercial, mortgage, brokerage and investment, and insurance services. The Bank also offers online banking to its customers. Its other services include Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, traveler checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. The Bank offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services through a registered representative with an affiliation through LPL Financial.

About Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V.

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV, formerly Santander Mexico Financial Group SAB de CV or Grupo Financiero Santander SAB de CV, is a Mexico-based financial institution. The Company is primarily engaged in the provision of multiple banking services, securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities. The Company offers its services to both, individual and corporate clients. The Company owns such principal subsidiaries as Banco Santander (Mexico) SA, Casa de Bolsa Santander SA de CV and Zurich Santander Seguros Mexico S.A.

