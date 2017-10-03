Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) Shares Bought by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,636 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Groupon worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Groupon by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,324,191 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $62,685,000 after buying an additional 4,937,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,453,440 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $124,620,000 after buying an additional 2,430,907 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $8,941,000. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $7,033,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRPN shares. Vetr upgraded Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.58 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Groupon in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Groupon in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $4.08 price target (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Groupon in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.85 price objective (up from $3.40) on shares of Groupon in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ GRPN) traded up 0.098% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.095. The company had a trading volume of 261,956 shares. Groupon, Inc. has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $5.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.83 billion.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The coupon company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $662.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,677.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Barris sold 562,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $2,228,367.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,792.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,872,719 shares of company stock valued at $12,375,267. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces around the world that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount. The Company operates through three segments: North America, which represents the United States and Canada; EMEA, which consists of Europe, and the Middle East and Africa, and the remainder of its international operations (Rest of World).

