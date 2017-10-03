Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, October 5th.

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.09 million for the quarter. Griffin Industrial Realty had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 5.59%.

Get Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. alerts:

Shares of Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ GRIF) opened at 36.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.14 million, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average is $32.23. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $36.72.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (GRIF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/griffin-industrial-realty-inc-grif-set-to-announce-earnings-on-thursday.html.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Griffin Industrial Realty stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.46% of Griffin Industrial Realty worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRIF. TheStreet upgraded Griffin Industrial Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Griffin Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

About Griffin Industrial Realty

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc is engaged in real estate business. The Company is principally engaged in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties and office/flex properties. As of November 30, 2016, the Company owned 33 buildings comprising approximately 3,297,000 square feet that was 93% leased.

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.