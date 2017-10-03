Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) Position Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,767 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,544 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.48% of Great Western Bancorp worth $11,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 49,025.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,204,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,584,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,490,000 after purchasing an additional 565,508 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,169,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,241,000 after purchasing an additional 312,833 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,372,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWB. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Stephens set a $46.00 price objective on Great Western Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.44.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) opened at 41.41 on Tuesday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $45.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $114.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post $2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc is a full-service regional bank holding company. The Company is the holding company of the Great Western Bank (the Bank). As of September 30, 2016, the Company served customers through 173 branches in various markets in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

