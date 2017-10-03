Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) Given “Hold” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential downside of 8.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) remained flat at $56.55 during trading on Tuesday. 25,814 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average is $51.02. The stock has a market cap of $793.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.12. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $56.80.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.78 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post $3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William V. Turner sold 10,800 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $569,808.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,172,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William V. Turner sold 5,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $263,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,167,268.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,851 shares of company stock valued at $836,004 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,420,000 after buying an additional 22,862 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,106,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC now owns 230,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 220,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, a financial holding company and the parent of Great Southern Bank (the Bank). Through the Bank and subsidiaries of the Bank, the Company offers insurance, travel, investment and related services. The Bank makes long-term, fixed-rate residential real estate loans.

