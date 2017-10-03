Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR) Insider Nick Sanderson Buys 25 Shares

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) insider Nick Sanderson bought 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 614 ($8.14) per share, for a total transaction of £153.50 ($203.61).

Nick Sanderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 8th, Nick Sanderson sold 8,563 shares of Great Portland Estates Plc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 609 ($8.08), for a total transaction of £52,148.67 ($69,171.87).

On Monday, July 31st, Nick Sanderson purchased 25 shares of Great Portland Estates Plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.95) per share, with a total value of £149.75 ($198.63).

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON GPOR) opened at 612.00 on Tuesday. Great Portland Estates Plc has a one year low of GBX 581.50 and a one year high of GBX 702.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.99 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 603.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 639.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc from GBX 650 ($8.62) to GBX 660 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. J P Morgan Chase & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc from GBX 730 ($9.68) to GBX 710 ($9.42) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 658 ($8.73) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.62) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 689 ($9.14) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 670.42 ($8.89).

About Great Portland Estates Plc

Great Portland Estates plc (GPE) is a property investment and development company. The Company holds office, retail and residential properties in central London. GPE’s properties have tenants from various industry sectors, such as retailers and leisure, technology, media and telecoms, professional services, banking and finance, corporate and Government.

