Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AJX. BidaskClub upgraded Great Ajax Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Compass Point began coverage on Great Ajax Corp. in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Ajax Corp. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) traded up 0.21% on Tuesday, reaching $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 34,561 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. Great Ajax Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $14.34.

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 million. Great Ajax Corp. had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 58.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Ajax Corp. will post $1.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Great Ajax Corp. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in Great Ajax Corp. by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Great Ajax Corp. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Great Ajax Corp. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Great Ajax Corp. by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Ajax Corp.

Great Ajax Corp. is an externally managed real estate company. The Company is focused on acquiring, investing in and managing a portfolio of re-performing and non-performing mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. Its segment is focused on non-performing mortgages and re-performing mortgages.

