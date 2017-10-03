Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) Shares Bought by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.34% of Granite Construction worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GVA. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Saturday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. FBR & Co upped their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) opened at 59.32 on Tuesday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $62.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.02.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $762.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.32 million. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post $1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.60%.

In other Granite Construction news, insider James D. Richards sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $222,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated is a heavy civil contractor and construction materials producer in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction and Construction Materials. The Company operates across the nation, serving both public and private sector clients.

