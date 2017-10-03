Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2017 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (CVE:BUS) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities lowered their Q4 2017 earnings per share estimates for Grande West Transportation Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07.

Grande West Transportation Group Company Profile

Grande West Transportation Group Inc is a Canada-based bus manufacturer, which designs, engineers and manufactures mid-size buses for transit authorities and commercial enterprises. The Company focuses on selling the Vicinity branded transit buses. The Company operates through two segments: bus manufacturing and sales, and the sale of parts for the Vicinity buses in operation.

