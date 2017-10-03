Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.80.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ LOPE) opened at 92.46 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $39.68 and a 52-week high of $92.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.68 and a 200 day moving average of $77.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post $3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 29,788 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.12, for a total value of $2,297,250.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,312 shares in the company, valued at $24,008,381.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 10,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $781,577.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,233 shares in the company, valued at $8,892,530.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,231 shares of company stock worth $5,128,139 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after buying an additional 38,148 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth $2,364,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 34.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 207,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 52,560 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth $2,970,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,775,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,343,000 after acquiring an additional 197,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc is engaged in the provision of postsecondary education. The Company is a regionally accredited university. The Company offers the degrees, including Doctor of Education, Doctor of Business Administration, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Doctor of Philosophy, Education Specialist, Master of Divinity, Master of Arts, Master of Education, Master of Business Administration and Master of Public Administration, Master of Public Health, Master of Science, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, and a range of programs for its degrees.

