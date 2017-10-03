GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.48.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPRO. Vetr raised GoPro from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.04 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoPro from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GoPro from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.13.
Shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) opened at 11.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90. GoPro has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The company’s market cap is $1.51 billion.
GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $296.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 41.52%. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GoPro will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, COO Charles J. Prober sold 24,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $274,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 25,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $259,629.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,621.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $542,205. Company insiders own 28.58% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 5.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GoPro by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 120,250 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in GoPro during the second quarter worth about $589,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in GoPro during the second quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the 2nd quarter worth about $528,000. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.
GoPro Company Profile
GoPro, Inc (GoPro) produces cameras and mountable and wearable accessories. The Company’s product offerings include HERO5, which is a line of cloud-connected cameras featuring image stabilization, telemetry, cloud connectivity and voice control; GoPro Plus, which is a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit and share content; Quik, which is a mobile editing application that creates edits on a smartphone; Capture, which is a mobile application that allows users to preview and play back shots, control their GoPro cameras and share content on the fly using their smartphones; Karma, which is its compact and foldable drone and versatile stabilization solution that includes the Karma controller, and camera stabilizer, and it all fits in a custom backpack, and Karma Grip, which is a handheld, body-mountable camera stabilizer.
