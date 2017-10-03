Goodrich Petroleum Corp (GDP) Coverage Initiated at EuroPacific Canada

Stock analysts at EuroPacific Canada initiated coverage on shares of Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSE:GDP) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. EuroPacific Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GDP. Eurobank EFG started coverage on shares of Goodrich Petroleum Corp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial Corporation began coverage on shares of Goodrich Petroleum Corp in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goodrich Petroleum Corp in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSE:GDP) traded up 2.21% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,868 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74. Goodrich Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $103.27 million and a PE ratio of 5.56.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSE:GDP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum Corp will post ($0.80) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Franklin Resources Inc sold 2,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $25,975.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schneider Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum Corp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum Corp by 89.9% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 85,471 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 40,471 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum Corp in the second quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum Corp in the second quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum Corp in the second quarter valued at about $2,316,000.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas on properties primarily in Southwest Mississippi and Southeast Louisiana, which includes the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend (TMS); Northwest Louisiana and East Texas, which includes the Haynesville Shale Trend, and South Texas, which includes the Eagle Ford Shale Trend.

