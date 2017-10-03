Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Downgrades Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) to Neutral

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

MPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Marathon Petroleum Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.83 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Cowen and Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum Corporation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Get Marathon Petroleum Corporation alerts:

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE MPC) opened at 55.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.56. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $56.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.44.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. Marathon Petroleum Corporation had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post $2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/goldman-sachs-group-inc-the-downgrades-marathon-petroleum-corporation-mpc-to-neutral.html.

In related news, VP C. Michael Palmer sold 11,450 shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $607,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CGOV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. CGOV Asset Management now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,882,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,132,000 after buying an additional 193,280 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,119,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,570,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 388.7% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 49,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is engaged in refining, marketing, retail and transportation businesses in the United States and the largest east of the Mississippi. The Company operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing; Speedway; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at the Company’s seven refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.