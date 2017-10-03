Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 3,532 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,323,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $99,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5,792.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,054,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,107,000 after buying an additional 11,849,968 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,899,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,396,000 after buying an additional 674,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,373,000 after buying an additional 369,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 7,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $602,531.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,825.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam D. Amsterdam sold 17,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $1,370,888.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE BR) traded up 0.57% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,587 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.59 and its 200 day moving average is $74.12. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.86 and a 52 week high of $82.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post $3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc (Broadridge) is a provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds and corporate issuers. The Company’s segments include Investor Communication Solutions, and Global Technology and Operations. The Company offers Bank/Broker-Dealer Investor Communication Solutions, Customer Communication Solutions, Corporate Issuer Solutions, Advisor Solutions and Mutual Fund and Retirement Solutions through Investor Communication Solutions segment.

