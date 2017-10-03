Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $119.20 Million Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (INGR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 999,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,793 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.39% of Ingredion worth $119,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. WFG Advisors LP grew its position in Ingredion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Ingredion by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) traded up 0.02% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.51. 33,635 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.59. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.07 and a 12-month high of $137.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.37.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 8.35%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post $7.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

In other news, VP James P. Zallie sold 27,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total transaction of $3,507,409.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Zallie sold 21,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $2,733,624.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,422.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,882 shares of company stock worth $6,622,034 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider. The Company manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials to a range of industries, both domestically and internationally.

