Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Continues to Hold Position in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (EIGI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. continued to hold its stake in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,378,521 shares of the software maker’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 10.75% of Endurance International Group Holdings worth $128,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIGI. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Endurance International Group Holdings by 586.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 14,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings during the first quarter worth $143,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings during the first quarter worth $145,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings in the first quarter valued at $163,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ EIGI) traded up 0.303% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.275. 32,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. The company’s market capitalization is $1.18 billion. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Endurance International Group Holdings (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Endurance International Group Holdings had a negative net margin of 12.13% and a negative return on equity of 169.77%. The firm had revenue of $292.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post ($0.87) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 6,877 shares of Endurance International Group Holdings stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $51,921.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Orlando sold 8,531 shares of Endurance International Group Holdings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $66,968.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,866 shares of company stock valued at $207,524 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

EIGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endurance International Group Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on Endurance International Group Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating on shares of Endurance International Group Holdings in a report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Endurance International Group Holdings in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Endurance International Group Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.92.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc (Endurance) is a provider of cloud-based platform solutions designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) succeed online. The Company operates through two segments: Web Presence and Email Marketing. The Company’s Web presence segment consists of Web hosting, domains and the related products and services.

