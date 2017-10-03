Gogo Inc. (GOGO) Short Interest Update

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,522,120 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the August 31st total of 19,737,126 shares. Approximately 44.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 738,023 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.6 days.
Several equities research analysts have commented on GOGO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gogo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.96.
Shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) opened at 11.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.04 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37. Gogo has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $14.76.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gogo will post ($2.02) EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gogo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,077,000 after purchasing an additional 114,567 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Gogo by 667.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,296,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,608 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC grew its position in Gogo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,779,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after purchasing an additional 35,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Gogo by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 64,390 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Gogo by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,032,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.
Gogo Company Profile
Gogo Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of in-flight broadband connectivity and connectivity-enabled services to commercial and business aviation. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW) and Business Aviation (BA).
