Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GSAT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT GSAT) opened at 1.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. The firm’s market cap is $1.95 billion. Globalstar has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $2.59.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc (Globalstar) provides mobile satellite services (MSS), including voice and data communications services globally through satellite. The Company provides wireless communications services in areas not served or underserved by terrestrial wireless and wireline networks and in circumstances where terrestrial networks are not operational due to natural or man-made disasters.

