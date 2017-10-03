Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (BRSS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Global Brass and Copper Holdings worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Global Brass and Copper Holdings by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,002,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,640,000 after buying an additional 180,484 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in Global Brass and Copper Holdings by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 168,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 87,337 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Global Brass and Copper Holdings by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,024,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,308,000 after acquiring an additional 114,791 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Global Brass and Copper Holdings by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Global Brass and Copper Holdings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Global Brass and Copper Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

In other news, Director Martin E. Welch sold 3,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $107,828.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,686 shares in the company, valued at $630,628.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE BRSS) opened at 34.45 on Tuesday. Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average of $31.70. The company has a market cap of $754.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.48.

Global Brass and Copper Holdings (NYSE:BRSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Global Brass and Copper Holdings had a return on equity of 55.01% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. will post $2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Global Brass and Copper Holdings

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc is a converter, fabricator, processor and distributor of specialized non-ferrous products, including a range of sheet, strip, foil, rod, tube and fabricated metal component products. The Company operates through three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass and A.J. Oster.

