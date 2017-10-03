GLG Partners LP Purchases 57,604 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)

GLG Partners LP grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,711 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares during the quarter. GLG Partners LP owned approximately 0.13% of Oasis Petroleum worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,887,696 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $283,596,000 after purchasing an additional 249,264 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,521,951 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $157,152,000 after buying an additional 125,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,963,283 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $113,555,000 after buying an additional 183,380 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 4.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,855,946 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after buying an additional 270,140 shares during the period. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 50.2% in the second quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,239,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,229,000 after buying an additional 2,086,400 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OAS. Cowen and Company set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday. UBS AG raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $11.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.06.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) traded down 0.77% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,998 shares. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. The company’s market cap is $2.15 billion.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, VP Nickolas J. Lorentzatos sold 10,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $96,338.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 182,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,218.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Taylor L. Reid sold 50,000 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $391,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,175,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,194,185.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oasis Petroleum Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Well Services, and Midstream Services.

