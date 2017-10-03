GLG Partners LP Has $1.96 Million Position in Key Energy Services, Inc. (KEG)

GLG Partners LP boosted its position in Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) by 89.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 48,215 shares during the quarter. GLG Partners LP owned 0.51% of Key Energy Services worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fine Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Key Energy Services by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 629,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,112,000 after buying an additional 404,361 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Key Energy Services by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 291,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 49,002 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Key Energy Services by 26.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 245,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 50,650 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Key Energy Services by 18.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 227,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 35,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Key Energy Services by 303.2% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 89,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 67,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KEG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Key Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Key Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Key Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Key Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura set a $17.00 price objective on Key Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Key Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) traded up 4.75% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 23,842 shares. The stock has a market cap of $279.23 million and a P/E ratio of 2.68. Key Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc is an onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor. The Company provides a range of well services to oil companies, foreign national oil companies, and independent oil and natural gas production companies. The Company operates in five segments: U.S. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, and International.

