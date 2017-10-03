Glanbia Plc ADR (GLAPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glanbia Plc ADR (OTC:GLAPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional food products. Its operating segments include Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Global Ingredients, Dairy Ireland and Joint Ventures and Associates. Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment comprises of performance nutrition products under the Optimum Nutrition, BSN, Isopure, Nutramino and ABB brands. Global Ingredients segment includes American-style cheddar cheese, micro-nutrient premixes and dairy and non-dairy nutritional solutions. Dairy Ireland segment consists of consumer products and agribusiness. Joint Ventures and Associates segment covers Glanbia Ingredients Ireland, Glanbia Cheese and Southwest Cheese. Glanbia Plc is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland. “

Shares of Glanbia Plc ADR (GLAPY) opened at 94.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a PE ratio of 21.44. Glanbia Plc ADR has a one year low of $80.15 and a one year high of $101.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.61.

Glanbia Plc ADR Company Profile

Glanbia plc is a global nutrition company. The Company operates through two segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition and Glanbia Nutritionals. The Company’s Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment includes performance nutrition products. Its products are sold through a range of channels, including specialty retail, the Internet and gyms in a range of formats, including powders, bars and ready-to-drink beverages.

