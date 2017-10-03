Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD) Forecasted to Post FY2017 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2017 EPS estimates for Gladstone Capital Corporation in a report issued on Wednesday. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.40 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gladstone Capital Corporation’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. Gladstone Capital Corporation had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 85.01%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GLAD. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Capital Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Capital Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Capital Corporation in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Capital Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD) opened at 9.52 on Monday. Gladstone Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $10.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. Gladstone Capital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

In other Gladstone Capital Corporation news, President Robert L. Marcotte acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $36,880.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 370,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,038.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 84,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital Corporation by 2.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital Corporation by 3.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital Corporation by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital Corporation by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 29,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, operating as a business development company (BDC). The objectives of the Company are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and to provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities of established businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains.

