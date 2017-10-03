Glacier Media Inc. (GVC) Insider Orest Smysnuik Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) insider Orest Smysnuik acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00.

Orest Smysnuik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, Orest Smysnuik acquired 1,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$650.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Orest Smysnuik acquired 19,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$12,350.00.

Shares of Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) opened at 0.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.19 million and a PE ratio of 27.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64. Glacier Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $0.85.

Glacier Media Company Profile

Glacier Media Inc is an information and marketing solutions company. The Company’s segments include Business Information and Community Media. Business Information includes the Company’s business to business content, marketing solutions and data information products. Its operations include Glacier FarmMedia (which includes Western Producer Publications, Farm Business Communications, Canada’s Outdoor Farm Show, Ag In Motion and Weather INnovations Network), the JuneWarren-Nickle’s Energy Group, the Northern Miner mining information group, ERIS, Specialty Technical Publishers, Inceptus Media, the Real Estate group, Business In Vancouver, and an interest in Fundata and Infomine.

