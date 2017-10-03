Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Shares Sold by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,726,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,110,228,000 after buying an additional 4,556,901 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,570,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,063 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6,595.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,221,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,557 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 75.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,549,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,213,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,172 shares during the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 51,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,404,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,684,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,174,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,486 shares of company stock worth $31,178,297 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) opened at 83.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $86.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 42.90%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post $8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

