Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genworth Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Genworth Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Off Wall Street initiated coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.36.

Genworth Financial (NYSE GNW) traded down 0.59% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,062 shares. Genworth Financial has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $5.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. The firm’s market cap is $1.67 billion.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genworth Financial will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth $126,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth $140,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 18.0% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc (Genworth) is a financial security company. The Company provides insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had more than 15 million customers, with a presence in more than 25 countries. The Company operates in Insurance, Mortgage Insurance and Corporate and Runoff.

