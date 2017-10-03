Genius Brands International Inc (GNUS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genius Brands International Inc (OTCMKTS:GNUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genius Brands International, Inc. is a multimedia content and brand management company. It provides entertaining and enriching content and products for toddlers to Tweens. The Company’s portfolio includes Baby Genius, Secret Lab, Kid Genius, Mighty 7, Stan Lee Comics and Secret Millionaires Club, Llama Llama and a tween adventure series, Space Pop. Genius Brands International, Inc. is headquartered in Beverly Hills, USA. “

Several other analysts have also commented on GNUS. Westpark Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Genius Brands International in a report on Thursday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Genius Brands International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Genius Brands International (GNUS) opened at 3.77 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $22.39 million. Genius Brands International has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genius Brands International stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Genius Brands International Inc (OTCMKTS:GNUS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the quarter. Genius Brands International makes up approximately 1.0% of Bard Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genius Brands International were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company. The Company provides entertaining and enriching content and products with a purpose for toddlers to tweens. The Company produces original content and licenses the rights to that content to a range of partners. Its licensees include companies to which the audio-visual rights are licensed for exhibition in various formats, such as Pay Television, Free or Broadcast Television, video-on-demand (VOD), subscription on demand (SVOD) and digital video discs/compact discs (DVDs/CDs), and companies that develop and distribute products based on its content within different product categories, such as toys, electronics, publishing, home goods, stationary and gifts.

