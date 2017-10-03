Genesco (GCO) and Its Rivals Critical Survey

Genesco (NYSE: GCO) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel & Accessories Retailers” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Genesco to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Genesco and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesco 2.43% 7.36% 4.34% Genesco Competitors 0.80% -2.79% 3.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genesco and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Genesco $2.85 billion $184.95 million 7.51 Genesco Competitors $3.36 billion $448.52 million 22.65

Genesco’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Genesco. Genesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Genesco and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesco 0 4 3 0 2.43 Genesco Competitors 610 3154 2949 91 2.37

Genesco presently has a consensus target price of $32.67, indicating a potential upside of 23.27%. As a group, “Apparel & Accessories Retailers” companies have a potential upside of 5.37%. Given Genesco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Genesco is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Genesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of shares of all “Apparel & Accessories Retailers” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Genesco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Apparel & Accessories Retailers” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Genesco has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genesco’s peers have a beta of 0.77, indicating that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genesco beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc. is a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel and accessories. The Company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group and Licensed Brands. It relies on independent third-party manufacturers for production of its footwear products sold at wholesale. It sources footwear and accessory products from foreign manufacturers located in Bangladesh, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, China, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Peru, Romania, Taiwan and Vietnam. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 2,794 retail footwear, headwear and sports apparel and accessory stores and leased departments located primarily throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico, including 147 headwear and sports apparel and accessory stores and 87 footwear stores in Canada and 128 footwear stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and Germany.

