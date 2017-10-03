General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Position Decreased by Nippon Life Insurance Co.

Nippon Life Insurance Co. decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,578,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in General Mills by 29.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,055,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,318,000 after buying an additional 1,603,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in General Mills by 26.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,013,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,862,000 after buying an additional 1,449,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 146.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,004,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,274,000 after buying an additional 1,190,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in General Mills by 17.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,541,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,283,000 after buying an additional 660,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.
Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) opened at 51.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.62. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $64.06.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 39.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post $3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 70.25%.
About General Mills
General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.
Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.